Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
Bertha Louise Burke


1930 - 2019
Bertha Louise Burke Obituary
Bertha Louise Burke

Florence - Bertha Louise Burke, 89, formerly of Florence, MS passed away on July 23, 2019.

Bertha was born in Mendenhall, Mississippi on January 6, 1930 to Lela Anderson and James Clifton Brown. She was a proud member of Cleary Baptist Church, as well as a Sunday School teacher.

Bertha is survived by her son, Raymond Burke, Jr. (Karla); daughter, Charlotte Smith; granddaughter, Amy Roberts Norwood (Jay); and her great grandson, Luke Paul Norwood. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond Burke, and her son, Larry Clifton Burke.

Funeral services for Bertha will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, MS. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, as well as on Saturday, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, all at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home. Interment will be in Florence Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cleary Baptist Church in Florence, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 25, 2019
