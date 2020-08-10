1/
Bertyle Rigby Cochran
Bertyle Rigby Cochran passed away peacefully on July 28 at 102 years of age. Bertyle grew up in Madison County, attended Belhaven College, and worked in Hawaii before meeting and marrying Robert F. Cochran. After marriage she became a devoted wife and mother; and upon Bob's retirement, they moved to Pass Christian, MS where they spent many happy years. In 1988 the decision was made to move to St. Catherine's Village and Bertyle remained there after Bob passed in 1991. She was a member of the Madison United Methodist Church, an avid reader and had many interests and hobbies throughout her life including being a well-known fan of baseball.

Bertyle is survived by her sister, Elinor Rummel; her children: Robert Cochran and Elizabeth Turner: Her grandchildren: Larkin Turner, Esther Turner, Nicholas Turner; Her great grandchildren and many wonderful nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Her beautiful smile, her positive attitude and her interest in life was an inspiration to many. Bertyle is much loved and greatly missed.

There will be a private family service on September 12, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Catherine's Village Dominican Fund, 969 Lakeland Drive, Jackson, MS 39216.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
