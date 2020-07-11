Beth Pettway



Beth Pettway, 75, of Murphy, TX, died on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Poplarville, Mississippi. Mrs. Pettway was born April 5, 1945 to Harold Layman and Frances Tincher Layman. She was a retired administrative assistant at Pearl River Community College and Hinds Community College. She was of the Baptist faith. Beth was an avid animal lover. She was a lifelong rodeo competitor and was the Tri-State Barrel Racing Champion (MS, LA, AR) in 1972. Most especially, she was devoted to her dog, "Roxie". In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Pettway. Family members include one son, Walt Harris and his wife Tracey of Murphy, TX; one brother, Andy Layman and his wife Rose Marie of Santa Monica, CA; two grandchildren, Darby Ann Harris of Green Cove Springs, FL, Carly Jo Harris of Tallahassee, FL; two stepchildren, Justin Pettway of Morton, MS and Holly Pettway of Orlando, FL. Beth was interred next to her husband Gary in Brandon Memorial Gardens . A Celebration of Her Life will followed at Table 100 Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to ASPCA.









