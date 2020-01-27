|
Beth (Phillips) Sheridan
Bayside, NY - Beth (Phillips) Sheridan died on January 25, 2020 in Manhasset, N.Y. at the age of 61. Beth was born in, and grew up, in Jackson MS. She graduated from Belhaven, completing her Bachelor's degree in 3 years. She was employed at Clarke Veneers and Plywood. She moved to New York City when she was 30 and married Frank Sheridan of Gross Veneer Sales and President of Afrasian Woods.
Beth was a fun and witty person and an avid reader. She loved horseback riding, sailing, traveling, yoga, meditation, and attending the theatre. She could not stand on a sidewalk in New Orleans and just watch a parade- she had to dance in it.
Beth is survived by her beloved son, Samuel Christian Sheridan, and his wife Julie, brother John Cargile, and several nieces and nephews. She loved them all. Special to her were Stephen Phillips and Sharon Hankins.
Her three stepchildren are Dr. Linda Sheridan (Brixton), Barbara Sheridan (Scott), and Brian Sheridan (Heidi). The Sheridan family is a very tight-knit fun-loving family and was a beacon of light to her in many dark times of illness and grief. The Sheridan grandchildren are Cody Klein, Veronica Klein, Chloe Sisskind, Madeline Doyle, Elaina Doyle, Taylor Sheridan, Savanna Sheridan and Serene Sheridan.
Beth was pre-deceased by her parents, Doris and Tom McGehee and Jo and Gordon Phillips, as well as her husband Frank, who died suddenly in 2004. All three of her brothers were Marines. She lost two, Jack Cargile and Kenneth Phillips. Jack was a Vietnam war hero and his heroism was chronicled in the book "Field of Innocents", authored by Jack Estes. Mr. Estes also published an article about Jack in the Wall Street Journal.
Beth had lifelong friends, Emily Beacham and Bonnie Bryan, and was very close to her cousin Lynn Gaddis. Her closest friends in New York were Laurie Hamablet, Sandra Saravia, Pam Fitzpatrick, Barri Martin, Tracy Flynn and Ray Donaldson. Beth was especially proud of her work as Senior Executive Assistant at Pfizer, and to the CEO and Board of Directors at Tourette Association of America. She was also a volunteer at Hospice of New York.
Her funeral will be held at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, Floral Park NY.
Despite several life-threatening illnesses and surgeries, Beth refused to let them get her down. At the time of her death she was reading 3 books at one time.
Her greatest wish was for her son Sam and his wife Julie to be as happy as she was, and for LSU to lose every single football game they play.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020