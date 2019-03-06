Services
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Midway United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bethel Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bethel Lou Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bethel Lou Moore Obituary
Bethel Lou Moore

Benton - Bethel Lou Moore, 79, of Benton passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Hospice Ministries, Inc., in Ridgeland.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at Midway United Methodist Church with Rev. Jonathan Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City is in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Moore was a retired school teacher and a member of Midway United Methodist Church. She enjoyed interior decorating and spending time in her yard.

Survivors include her husband of over 57 years, John Dixon Moore; daughter, Livvi Moore Zeigler and her husband, Henry; and grandson, John Philip Zeigler, all of Benton.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Clayton Saxton and Hattie Presley Saxton; sister, Jane S. Talbert; and brothers, Clayton Ellis Saxton and Walter Presley Saxton.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Philip Zeigler, Hank Moore, Rusty Odum, Harris Swayze, Hilary Westbrook, and David Ketchum. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Waters and Les Waters, Jr.

Memorials may be made to the Methodist Children's Home of Mississippi or to the Cemetery Fund of Midway United Methodist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now