Florence - Mrs. Betsy Gray, 65, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence, MS. Interment will be in the Garden of Memories.



Mrs. Gray was born on November 14, 1953 to Poche Leigh and Dorothy Jewel East in Jackson, Mississippi. She graduated from Central High School and moved from Jackson to the Florence area 28 years ago. Mrs. Gray was a retired accountant for the State of Mississippi for 28 years, loved to paint, play dominoes and Bingo and enjoyed her weekly trips to WalMart. She was also of the Baptist faith.



Mrs. Gray is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Evelyn East. She is survived by her husband, Darrell Gray; daughter, Wendy (Clinton) Jones of Florence; brothers, Robert (Beverly) East of Brandon, Roy (Diane) East of Yazoo City, and Richie (Janice) East of Florence; sister, Bonnie Neely of Florence; and grandchild, Olivia Jones.



