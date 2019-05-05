Services
Bettie Lynn Johnston Bryant


1923 - 2019
Bettie Lynn Johnston Bryant Obituary
Bettie Lynn Johnston Bryant

Madison - Bettie Lynn Johnston Bryant, 95, passed away on May 3, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. Visitation will be 1 p.m. at Madison United Methodist Church in Madison, Mississippi, with service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Parkway Memorial Cemetery. Parkway Funeral Home is

in charge of arrangements.

Bettie was born July 17, 1923, in Carrollton, Mississippi, to John Curren and Evelyn Duke Johnston. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of sixty-six years, William H. Bryant, Sr., her parents, her brother Charles Johnston, and her sisters-in-law, Betty Johnston and Helen Johnston.

She is survived by one son and four daughters: William H. Bryant, Jr. (Linda) of Covington, Louisiana, Cassandra Braband (David) of Brandon, Mississippi, Lucretia "Cressie" Odinak (Tom) of Fairfield, Connecticut, Melinda Lee (Robert) of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Kathleen Sloan (Jerry) of Madison, Mississippi. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Michael Braband (Kim) of Ridgecrest, California, Christopher Braband of Brandon, Mississippi, Tavia Odinak of New York, New York, Meredith Odinak of Fairfield, Connecticut, Matthew Bryant (Stephanie) of Parker, Colorado, Caleb Bryant (Amy) of Denver, Colorado, Jennifer Lee (Wade) of Calhoun City, Mississippi, Benjamin Sloan (Paige) of Jackson, Mississippi, Sarah Sloan of New York, New York, seven great-grandchildren, her brother, Hal Johnston, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the Children's Department at Madison United Methodist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 5, 2019
