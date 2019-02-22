|
|
Betty A. Bishop
Flowood - Betty A. Bishop, age 91, of Flowood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Clinton Healthcare.
Funeral services will be Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home, Brandon. Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home, Brandon. Burial will be in Sims Cemetery in Morton, MS.
Betty was born to the late Joe D. Leeke and Ethel L. Williams in McLain, MS on October 26, 1927.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. "Dubb" Bishop.
Betty is survived by her children, Bill Bishop, Jr. and Diane Koestler (Mike); siblings, Mary Rose Thomas and Shirley Jean Thomas; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild; other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 22, 2019