|
|
Betty Anne Bailey
Jackson/Raymond - Betty Anne (Bailey) Bailey, 79, of Jackson/Raymond died on December 20, 2019. Visitation will be Monday December 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Jackson, MS, Atrium. The service will be in the Chapel at First Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be a private service at the old Raymond Cemetery in the family Sorsby plot, which dates from the 1800's.
One of five generations of Jacksonians, she graduated from Provine High School and attended Mississippi College, taking courses in preschool and kindergarten. She was a kindergarten teacher at Robinson Street Baptist Church and kindergarten director at Raymond Road Baptist Church. She retired after 28 years of service at the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board, primarily in the Baptist Record.
A member of Capitol Street Methodist from childhood, later joining Robinson Street Baptist Church, Jackson, and Wildwood Baptist Church, Clinton, and she was currently a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Jackson.
She had been active in the Mississippi Baptist Ministry Assistants Association, earning the basic and advanced and advanced with distinction degrees. She was honored to hold each of the offices in this organization.
She devoted her life to her family and enjoyed decorating, crafting and making gifts and her much anticipated annual Christmas candy for friends. She actively kept in touch with church and work friends calls, cards, computer and personal visits - no matter how bad her own health was.
Betty Anne was predeceased by her loving grand-parents Charles E. Bailey, Sr. (Papaw) and Emmie Roberts Bailey (Mamaw), her beloved grandfather Everett Gamble Sorsby (Buddy) in 1948 and grandmother Ruby Lee Reed Sorsby (Gee Gee) in 1988, her much-loved parents Mother, Elsie Vance Sorsby Bailey in 2005 and Daddy, Charles Edward Bailey, Jr. in 2015. Yes, she was a Bailey and had married a Bailey.
She leaves behind her son Clay Bailey and daughter, Laurie Lee Bailey of Raymond. Also, the fifth in a line of spoiled Boston Terriers, Trixie.
In lieu of flowers she requested memorials be made by individuals in their choice of furthering the gospel of Jesus Christ, Mission Dignity or the Alabama Boston Terrier Rescue League.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019