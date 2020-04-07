Resources
Betty Bergland Mosal


1937 - 2020
Betty Bergland Mosal Obituary
Betty Bergland Mosal

Durant - Betty Bergland Mosal went to be with her Savior on April 6, 2020. She was born August 9, 1937 to the late Mary Johnson Bergland and John Edward Bergland.

Betty is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Rev. William Louis "Buck" Mosal, Jr. and daughter Becky Mosal Nielsen. She is survived by children Wendy Mosal Hammond (Bob) and Bill Mosal (Tonya), son-in-law Eric Nielsen; grandchildren Chase Mosal (Kristen), Conner Mosal, Brittany, Brooke and Brandi Nielsen, and Steven and Timothy Hammond; and great-granddaughter Ally Claire Mosal.

Betty was a graduate of Belhaven College and actively served the Lord alongside Buck, playing the piano at church, teaching ladies' Bible studies, and teaching crafts and missionary stories to children. Betty was an avid student of God's word, having spent much of her life memorizing Scripture through the Bible Memory Association. Because of her love for the students at the African Bible Colleges, she worked tirelessly to provide them with needed supplies. Her zeal for filling shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child was contagious. For nearly 50 years Betty exhibited her special cotton crafts at the Canton Flea Market.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
