Betty Blaylock Branscome



Columbiana, AL - formerly of West, MS passed away August 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Unity Baptist Church, West MS at 11:00 am Monday, August 31, 2020.



COVID-19 restrictions will apply.



Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









