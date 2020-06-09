Betty Carolyn Massey
1939 - 2020
Betty Carolyn Massey

Brandon, MS - Betty Carolyn Massey, 81, had her homecoming with the Lord on June 8, 2020.

Carolyn was born in Jackson, MS on April 10, 1939. Between the ages of 13-18 she lived in White Oak, MS. Together with husband Malcolm, she owned and operated Beatty Street Grocery, a downtown Jackson landmark, for over 60 years.

Carolyn was a devoted and loving wife to her husband of 58 years, Malcom Massey, who preceded her in death in 2016. She was a wonderful mother to daughter Mary Harden (Ed); daughter Lisa Massey; son Kevin Massey (Pamela); and son Kent Massey (Julie). She cared passionately about her grandchildren; Blair Jussely (Aaron), Skylar James (Christopher), Zach (Allyson) and Logan Massey, Melanie (Samantha) and Spencer Massey, and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving sister Elaine Yates (Morris), and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Carolyn loved to travel and over the course of her life visited all states except Hawaii; she also vacationed in Canada and Mexico. Carolyn always enjoyed having her family close and cooking for them, with Sundays after church being especially festive. She was a member of Woodville Heights Baptist Church while living in Jackson. Upon moving to Brandon she joined Brandon Baptist Church where she remained a member. She was an avid reader, and loved discussing topics from the Bible.

The family invites everyone to a celebration of Carolyn's life at 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon, June 11, 2020, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Additional visitation is scheduled from 5:00pm - 7:00 pm on Wednesday at Ott & Lee. Graveside prayer will follow the service at White Oak Cemetery in White Oak, MS.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS or to Brandon Baptist Church.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
