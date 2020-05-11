Betty Coker WadeJackson - Betty Coker Wade, 91, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Martha Coker Nursing Home in Yazoo City. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Cedar Lawn in Jackson.Mrs. Wade was born on March 14, 1929 in Yazoo City, the daughter of the late Sam and Robertine Coker. She graduated from Yazoo High School where she was elected Miss Yazoo City High School Mrs. Wade continued her education at the Mississippi State College for Woman where she was a member of the Lockheart Social Club. She graduated from Ole Miss and was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority.After meeting and marrying her husband, George Wade, they moved to Greenville and Yazoo City before settling in 1955 in Jackson. Mrs. Wade was a 65 year communicant of St James' Episcopal Church, serving on the Altar Guild and the St. Helena's Guild.Mrs. Wade loved to socialize with her friends and was a member of many bridge clubs.She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam Holt Coker and Robertine Montgomery Wade, her husband, George Cozier Wade and many friends.Survivors include: daughter, The Reverend Lillian Hyde and her husband The Reverend Bill Hyde of Galveston, TX; grandchildren; Kerry (Skip) Kimbrough, Jr. and wife Joy of Lexington, KY; Aubrey Ramey and husband Brett of Fairfield, OH; Robert Andrew Hyde and wife Cristen of Portland, OR; 7 great grandchildren; brother, Robert Coker and wife Linda of Yazoo City and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Stewpot, 1100 W. Capitol Street, Jackson, MS 39203.