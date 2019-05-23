Services Sebrell Funeral Home 425 Northpark Drive Ridgeland , MS 39157 (601) 957-6946 Graveside service 1:30 PM Barrancas National Cemetery Pensacola NAS Pensacola , FL View Map Resources More Obituaries for Betty Hartsock Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Cole Hartsock

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty Cole Hartsock



Madison - Betty Cole "Betts" Hartsock, 94, affectionately referred to by many as "Aunt Betts," was called home to be with our Lord on April 9, 2019, while residing at St. Catherine's Village, Madison, MS; and what a blessed reunion she is having with friends and family who have gone home before her. Betts was born March 9, 1925, in Carlinville, IL to Bernard Ross Cole and Sarah Elizabeth Hudson Cole. In the 1950's, Betts worked in Washington D.C. as a Congressional Secretary for United States Congressman Peter Mack from Illinois. During this time she was introduced to her future husband, and love of her life, Ed Hartsock, a career officer in the United States Marine Corps. They were married on November 6, 1954, and would have been married 50 years the year Ed was called home to be with our Lord. Their love affair was remarkable and an inspiration to many. Following their marriage and until Ed's retirement from the USMC in 1966, Betts served as a military wife, living in different parts of the country depending on where Ed was stationed. During those latter tours of duty, Ed served as Commanding Officer of the Marine Corps division at that particular base. In this capacity Betts performed volunteer work for many groups including the military, The Red Cross and local community services. Following Ed's retirement from the military, Betts continued to volunteer for many worthy causes. In 1968, while living in New York, Betts was invited to join the P.E.O Sisterhood. P.E.O. is a worldwide nonprofit philanthropic organization set up to help women pursue educational goals by providing educational assistance and scholarships, and by promoting confidence and inspiring vision through 6 philanthropies and a foundation. Betts served tirelessly in Jackson, MS and in Pensacola, FL where she served 2 terms as President of Chapter HQ. In 2018 Betts was presented with a 50 year Certificate of Appreciation of the P.E.O. Sisterhood from the Local Florida Chapter. Betts loved being involved in P.E.O. and loved the many dear friends with whom she worked side by side over the many years of her involvement.



In 1971, upon the recommendation of a good friend from the Marine Corp, Betts and Ed moved to Jackson, MS. In 1974 they entered into the convenience store business. Over the course of the next 10 years, they acquired or built many JFM "Jr. Food Mart" convenience stores in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. A few years after this business was sold Betts and Ed moved to Perdido Key, Florida, not far from Pensacola Naval Air Station where Ed had gone through flight school in 1942. They were both active members of Perdido Bay United Methodist Church. Betts and Ed loved to entertain; and did so regularly, both in the military and in civilian life. Their parties were legendary, and they acquired many dear and fabulous friends wherever they lived. Betts was predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Sarah Cole; her husband Ed Hartsock; and her sister Marjorie Jelliffe Nevins. She is survived by her nephew, Martin R. Jelliffe (Maura) of Ridgeland, MS; her niece, Melanie H. Jelliffe of Gulf Shores, AL; her step sons, Riley Hartsock of Seattle, WA and Chris Hartsock (Sandy) of Tempe, AZ; and her great nephew and niece, M. Phillip Jelliffe of Murfreesboro, TN and Lauren Jelliffe Tucker (Nash) of Midlothian, VA. Special thanks is given to all the wonderful people at St. Catherine's Village who helped look after and care for Betts these last few years. Additionally, special thanks are given to Shirley Brownlee and Judy Delmendo who lived with and helped care for Betts for a few years prior to her move to St. Catherine's Village.



Graveside service will be May 24th, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola NAS, in Pensacola, FL, with Rev. Levi Gardner officiating. A Memorial Service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, Jackson, MS at a later date.