Betty Fay Hayman Wade



Morton - Mrs. Betty Fay Wade, age 82, a resident of the Springfield Community passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Merit Health River Oaks Hospital in Flowood. Visitation will be held 6:00pm-8:00pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton and 1:30pm-2:45pm Sunday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held 3pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Springfield Baptist Church in Morton with burial in Springfield Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Glenn Hayman, Bro. Jerry Lewis and Bro. Steven Wade will officiate the services. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.



Mrs. Wade was born in Smith County on February 24, 1936. She loved her family very much and enjoyed tending to her flowers. Betty Fay was a member of Springfield Baptist Church and loved the Lord serving in the church anyway she could. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Troy Hayman and Nannie Lou Lingle Hayman; husband, Joyner Wade; grandson, Jeffrey Wade; 2 brothers, Ted & Edward Hayman.



She is survived by her children, Danny Wade and wife, Carolyn of Morton and Robert Wade of Morton; sister, Linda Allen; 2 grandchildren, Steven Wade (Rebekah) and Emily Murphy (Jay); 7 great grandchildren, Grace, Presleigh and Amory Wade, John Riley, Abigail, Daniel and Laura Katherine Murphy; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



Pallbearers will be Nathan Patrick, Bryan Tagert, Phillip Woolery, Marty Phillips, Scott Myrick, Brent Winstead, Danny Cooper, Doug Stuart and David Wade. Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 16, 2019