1/
Betty Fulgham Cumby
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Fulgham Cumby

Raymond - Betty Fulgham Cumby, 1934 - 2020, age 86, went to be with Jesus on November 11, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1934 to Fred and Ruby Turnage. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all. Her kind, gentle, and loving spirit, combined with her huge, infectious smile, laughter, and sense of humor, made all feel comfortable in her presence. Her precious memory will be cherished forever by those who knew and loved her. Above all, she loved God and her family, who were her precious jewels in life. She will be missed enormously until we see her again. She is survived by daughters, Cathy (Jim) Walker, Malinda (Ricky) Hargrove, grandchildren - Mandy Jones, Candace Suit, Brad Hargrove, Shannon (Brian) Kilburn; great grandchildren - Kaylee Jones, Emma Grace Kilburn, Addison Kilburn, Natalie Suit, all of Brandon. Brothers, Billy Turnage (Sally), Columbus, MS, Bobby Turnage (Loretta), Richmond, VA. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
6018575625
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved