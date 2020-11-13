Betty Fulgham Cumby



Raymond - Betty Fulgham Cumby, 1934 - 2020, age 86, went to be with Jesus on November 11, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1934 to Fred and Ruby Turnage. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all. Her kind, gentle, and loving spirit, combined with her huge, infectious smile, laughter, and sense of humor, made all feel comfortable in her presence. Her precious memory will be cherished forever by those who knew and loved her. Above all, she loved God and her family, who were her precious jewels in life. She will be missed enormously until we see her again. She is survived by daughters, Cathy (Jim) Walker, Malinda (Ricky) Hargrove, grandchildren - Mandy Jones, Candace Suit, Brad Hargrove, Shannon (Brian) Kilburn; great grandchildren - Kaylee Jones, Emma Grace Kilburn, Addison Kilburn, Natalie Suit, all of Brandon. Brothers, Billy Turnage (Sally), Columbus, MS, Bobby Turnage (Loretta), Richmond, VA. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020.









