Betty Holt Willoughby Waller
Southaven - Betty Holt Willoughby Waller died peacefully on March 19, 2019, of heart failure at Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto in Southaven MS. She will be entombed at Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Mesa, Arizona next to her beloved second husband Colonel Wayne D. Waller.
Born August 25, 1922, Betty was the only child of Jesse L. and Bessie Harrell Holt of McComb, MS. When Betty was 6 years old her mother died and Betty went to live with her dear grandmother Elizabeth Harrell. Betty went on to graduate from McComb High School and then on to Southwest Junior College where she was an excellent student and selected to be on the homecoming court. She went on to Jackson Commercial College to perfect her secretarial skills. Betty had a life long love of learning. As a senior adult, she attended Mesa Community College and Holmes Community College, where she studied computer. She was actively corresponding on her iPad with friends all over the country until the week of her death.
Betty also loved genealogy and spent countless hours in the Mississippi Archives Building. She was a member of several genealogy groups: Colonial Dames XVII Century, Daughters of Founders and Patriots of America, Magna Charter Dames, The Order of the First Families of Mississippi, Scottish Dames, Colonial Order of the Crown, Daughters of the Pilgrims, The Huguenot Society of the founders of Manakin in the Colony of Virginia, United States Daughters of 1812, Mississippi Genealogical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Daughters of the American Colonists. She also loved to travel. She had visited most of the US and parts of Europe. She was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, Ms.
Betty was admired by her family and friends for her resiliency and positive attitude in the face of many of life's toughest losses. She never lost her faith that God, being in control, would see her through each loss. She was able to find happiness and make lifelong friends wherever life took her.
She was predeceased by her three children: Thomas Lee Willoughby, Martin Earle Willoughby, and Lillian Willoughby Rushing. She is survived by her daughter in law Kathy Willoughby of Corning, New York, her 6 grandchildren, and her 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019