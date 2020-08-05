1/
Betty J. Payne
1934 - 2020
Betty J Payne

Richland - Betty J. Payne passed from this life on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson.

She was born December 31, 1934 in Kentucky, a daughter to the late Mr. and Mrs. Jackson.

Betty most treasured her beloved family. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends. She was a lively spirit that loved dancing.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond King; Son, Forrest King; and six of her siblings.

She is survived by her son, Dwight L. King and his wife Cathy; daughter, Teresa King Cason; brothers, Jimmy Jackson (Darlene), Delmer Jackson (Bonnie); sister, Debra Sue; grandchildren, Tiffany Bouwder, Courtney Scott and husband Greg, Christopher Chance Hardin, Seth Monroe King, David Dement, and Thomas Dement; great-grandchildren, Alexis King, Charlie Scott, Olivia Scott, Trey Dement, Layla, Nova, Christian, Jay, Chance Jr., and one on the way.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, Mississippi. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Jackson, Mississippi.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
