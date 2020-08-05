Betty J Payne



Richland - Betty J. Payne passed from this life on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson.



She was born December 31, 1934 in Kentucky, a daughter to the late Mr. and Mrs. Jackson.



Betty most treasured her beloved family. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends. She was a lively spirit that loved dancing.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond King; Son, Forrest King; and six of her siblings.



She is survived by her son, Dwight L. King and his wife Cathy; daughter, Teresa King Cason; brothers, Jimmy Jackson (Darlene), Delmer Jackson (Bonnie); sister, Debra Sue; grandchildren, Tiffany Bouwder, Courtney Scott and husband Greg, Christopher Chance Hardin, Seth Monroe King, David Dement, and Thomas Dement; great-grandchildren, Alexis King, Charlie Scott, Olivia Scott, Trey Dement, Layla, Nova, Christian, Jay, Chance Jr., and one on the way.



Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, Mississippi. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Jackson, Mississippi.









