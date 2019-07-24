|
Betty Jean Brumfield Alford
Madison - Jean Alford (83) of Madison passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Visitations will be held Wednesday, July 24th, from 5:00-7:00pm and Thursday, July 25th at 9:00am at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Service will follow at 11:00am in the Parkway Chapel. Burial will be at 3:30pm at Tylertown Cemetery.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents Gracie and Talmadge Boyd, husband Billy Brumfield, husband Wendell Alford, daughter Billie Diane Myers, and son-in-law Keith Myers.
She is survived by one daughter, Beverly (Eddie) Hickey of Terry, and one son, Bruce (Renee) Brumfield of Madison. Those who lovingly called her Mamaw are: Bethany (Chris) Denney, Brianna (Bradley) Moore, Shaunna Myers, Zach Myers, Brooke (Logan) LeBlanc, Braxton Brumfield, and Brayden Brumfield along with two great-grandsons, Ethan Marsh and Joseph Hickey. Also surviving Jean are her brother Everette Boyd and sister Racine Boyd Magee. After she and Wendell married, she gained 4 more children: Duane Alford, Wade Alford, Deanna Lewis, and Dianne Welch along with 10 additional grandkids and 5 great grandkids.
Her life was lived for her children, precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was always their biggest fan and prayer warrior.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 24, 2019