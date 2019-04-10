|
Betty Jean Griffith
Jackson - Betty Jean Thurman Turnage Griffith passed away Saturday April 6, 2019 following a brief illness. Mrs. Griffith was born February 16, 1932 in Prentiss, MS. In 1962 she married Preston B. Turnage and made her home in Jackson, MS where she worked in the banking and oil industries. Upon the death of Mr. Turnage, she returned to Prentiss where she met and married in 2002 Charles W. (Buzzy) Griffith of New Hebron, MS.
Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Jean Griffith will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday April 10, 2019 at the New Hebron United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 am before the service. Rev. Mike Dubose and Rev. Mike Hart will officiate. Interment will follow in the New Hebron Cemetery.
Saulters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 10, 2019