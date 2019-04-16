|
Betty Jean Milner
Ridgeland, MS
Betty Jean Milner, 82, of Ridgeland, MS was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 14, 2019. A visitation in her honor will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Natchez Trace Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland.
Betty Jean Milner was born on September 28, 1936 in Ethel, MS, to the late Myma Lee & Ellie Hugh Vance. She was a dedicated homemaker, mother and wife who spent many happy hours sewing, gardening and tending to her lawns and flowerbeds, even during the family's two-year adventure in Alaska. She and husband Al shared a love of games, square dancing, and music. Their beautifully harmonized voices gave pleasure and inspiration to all who heard them. Betty also worked in medical transcription and later as a field services supervisor for a private duty nursing service. Her love of God, her faith in Christ, and the sustaining love and care provided by her husband Al was a wellspring of strength through both joy and hardship.
She is preceded in passing by her parents, two sisters, Dorothy Rhines & Marie Edwards, two
brothers, Henry & Lester Vance.
Betty is survived by the Love of her life of 68 years, Alton Milner of Ridgeland, MS; one son, Terry Milner and his husband, Gabriel of New York, NY; two daughters, Brenda Milner and her companion, Amy, of Madison, MS; and Pam Grimes and her husband Sam of Benton, LA; one brother, Dalton Vance; two sisters, Linda Thompson and Charlene Miles; two grandchildren, Adam Watson and his wife Cindy of Seattle, WA.; Joey Watson of Lafayette, LA; five great grandchildren, Emily Watson, Asher Watson, Chandler Watson, Oliver Watson, and Luci Watson, and many more family, friends and loved ones.
Brother David Raddin will officiate the service.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 16, 2019