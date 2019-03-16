Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
(601) 857-5625
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Thomas


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jean Thomas Obituary
Betty Jean Thomas

Raymond - Betty Jean Alderman Thomas, born March 7, 1936 in Vicksburg, MS, passed away at the age of 83 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS.

Betty was born to Albert Alderman and Mamie Alderman McCormick and was one eight children.

She grew up in the Redwood community and graduated from Redwood High School where she played basketball and softball.

After moving in 1974 to Jackson, Betty worked for the State of Mississippi Highway Department, Central Hinds Academy and retired from Hinds Community College.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Thomas, her sister, Brenda Alderman, brother W.C. Alderman and her parents.

She is survived by her son, Stacy Thomas (Rebecca); grandson, Tim Thomas (Ashley), her six great grand loves and a little one arriving in June. Betty is also survived by her brothers, Howard Alderman of Picayune, Paul Alderman (Alice) of Vicksburg, Eddie Frank Alderman of Conway, SC, Sisters, Gayle Neihaus (Ronnie) of Vicksburg and Faye McCulley of Pace, FL and a host of nieces and nephews.

Betty will be lovingly remembered as a diligent servant of the Lord, a loving and caring mother, grandmother, friend and role model for her family and countless young people whose lives she touched in so many ways.

The family will rejoice with friends at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond, MS on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm. Funeral services will be held at Wright and Ferguson in Raymond on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11am with burial service immediately following at the Raymond Cemetery on Dry Grove Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now