|
|
Betty Jean Thomas
Raymond - Betty Jean Alderman Thomas, born March 7, 1936 in Vicksburg, MS, passed away at the age of 83 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS.
Betty was born to Albert Alderman and Mamie Alderman McCormick and was one eight children.
She grew up in the Redwood community and graduated from Redwood High School where she played basketball and softball.
After moving in 1974 to Jackson, Betty worked for the State of Mississippi Highway Department, Central Hinds Academy and retired from Hinds Community College.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Thomas, her sister, Brenda Alderman, brother W.C. Alderman and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Stacy Thomas (Rebecca); grandson, Tim Thomas (Ashley), her six great grand loves and a little one arriving in June. Betty is also survived by her brothers, Howard Alderman of Picayune, Paul Alderman (Alice) of Vicksburg, Eddie Frank Alderman of Conway, SC, Sisters, Gayle Neihaus (Ronnie) of Vicksburg and Faye McCulley of Pace, FL and a host of nieces and nephews.
Betty will be lovingly remembered as a diligent servant of the Lord, a loving and caring mother, grandmother, friend and role model for her family and countless young people whose lives she touched in so many ways.
The family will rejoice with friends at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond, MS on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm. Funeral services will be held at Wright and Ferguson in Raymond on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11am with burial service immediately following at the Raymond Cemetery on Dry Grove Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 16, 2019