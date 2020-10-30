Betty Jean Watts Cook
Canton - Betty Jean Watts Cook, 94, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven after passing away at her home in Canton, MS on October 21, 2020. She was a loving mother, a cherished grandmother and an adored great- grandmother. Jean was known for her graciousness, kindness, and for her love of and faithfulness to her Lord and Savior. She dearly loved her family and her influence will be felt for generations. Jean was born in Canton, Mississippi, to Henry Taylor and Mary Poston Watts, on May 22, 1926. She graduated from Canton High School and from the University of Southern Mississippi. While at USM she was named Miss University of Southern Mississippi and met the love of her life, Glynn Leon Cook. They were married in 1948 and she was devoted to him until his death in 2000. Jean was involved in the community, the church and taught school for many years at Canton High School, Canton Elementary School and at Canton Academy. As a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Canton, she served her church family by teaching children's Sunday school, planning activities for the seniors and leading the homebound committee. She was blessed by and loved her church family. Her passion for gardening is evident by the many beautiful flowers and plants in her yard and by her long standing membership in the Canton Garden Club. She never met a plant that she didn't love and need in her yard. Jean used her many talents to care for her family, love her community, and serve others. She was an exceptional cook and talented seamstress.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Glynn Leon Cook; her siblings, Martha Lamar, Henry Watts Jr. and Robert Watts; and her parents, Henry Taylor Watts and Mary Poston Watts.
She is survived by her two sons Glynn Lane Cook of Lafayette, LA and Roger Allen Cook (Melinda) of Jackson, TN and daughter Betty Cook Graham (David) of Kingwood, TX; by six grandchildren; Lucy Cook Howell, Melanie Cook Mellington (Eric), Roger Cook Jr, Russell Cook (Rachael), Clay Graham (Michelle) and Kate Graham Nixon (Brett); nine great-grandchildren; Logan Howell, Ella Mellington, Henry Taylor Cook, Riley Graham, Reese Graham, Hugh Graham, Heidi Graham, Piper Nixon and Owen Nixon.
The family is grateful for the loving care she received from Joy Foy, Carolyn Melton, Linda Washington, Jennifer Strong, Latterica Harvey, Allen and Meg Williams.
Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church of Canton, 125 E. Fulton Street, Canton, MS 39046 or a charity of your choice
.
A graveside service will be held at the Canton Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Sat., Nov. 7, 2020.