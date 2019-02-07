Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
For more information about
Betty Bradshaw
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morrison Heights Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Joyce Bradshaw


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Joyce Bradshaw Obituary
Betty Joyce Bradshaw

Clinton - Joyce Bradshaw, 89, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her home in Clinton. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8 at Morrison Heights Baptist Church from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with the funeral service to follow. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Bradshaw was born on August 2, 1929 in Simpson County, MS. She worked for the State of MS as Evelyn Gandy's personal secretary. She was a faithful member of Morrison Heights Baptist Church and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Bradshaw; parents, Alonzo Harrison Roberts and Ollie Harrington Roberts; son, Paul Bradshaw; brother, Reginald Roberts; sisters, Mynell Chiti, Sally Kemp, Simmie Roberts, and Kathryn Greer.

Mrs. Bradshaw is survived by her children, David Bradshaw and Lynn Breithaupt (Ray); grandchildren, Jacob Breithaupt (Egan) and Summer Breithaupt; sister, Helen Stubbs; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morrison Heights Baptist Church at www.morrisonheights.org or to Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer Support Group of Clinton at 116 Auburn Dr., Clinton, MS 39056.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakewood Funeral Home
Download Now