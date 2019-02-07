|
Betty Joyce Bradshaw
Clinton - Joyce Bradshaw, 89, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her home in Clinton. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8 at Morrison Heights Baptist Church from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with the funeral service to follow. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Bradshaw was born on August 2, 1929 in Simpson County, MS. She worked for the State of MS as Evelyn Gandy's personal secretary. She was a faithful member of Morrison Heights Baptist Church and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William Bradshaw; parents, Alonzo Harrison Roberts and Ollie Harrington Roberts; son, Paul Bradshaw; brother, Reginald Roberts; sisters, Mynell Chiti, Sally Kemp, Simmie Roberts, and Kathryn Greer.
Mrs. Bradshaw is survived by her children, David Bradshaw and Lynn Breithaupt (Ray); grandchildren, Jacob Breithaupt (Egan) and Summer Breithaupt; sister, Helen Stubbs; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morrison Heights Baptist Church at www.morrisonheights.org or to Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer Support Group of Clinton at 116 Auburn Dr., Clinton, MS 39056.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 7, 2019