Betty Mae Boutwell
Yazoo City - Betty Mae Boutwell, 93, of Yazoo City passed away at her residence Thursday November 14, 2019. Retired she was employed in the Service Department of Sears and a member of Hill Crest Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters; Lois (Keith) Herring of Blue Springs and Jo (Jimmy) Vickers of Madison, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Boutwell was preceded in death by her husband Hubert Boutwell, and daughter Patty Sue Worthy.
Funeral services will be Sunday November 17th at Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel with visitation starting at 12:30 P.M. until the service at 2:00 P.M with Rev. Hugh Smith and Rev. Jeff Dixon officiating. Internment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019