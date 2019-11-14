Services
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Betty Mae Boutwell Obituary
Betty Mae Boutwell

Yazoo City - Betty Mae Boutwell, 93, of Yazoo City passed away at her residence Thursday November 14, 2019. Retired she was employed in the Service Department of Sears and a member of Hill Crest Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters; Lois (Keith) Herring of Blue Springs and Jo (Jimmy) Vickers of Madison, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.



Mrs. Boutwell was preceded in death by her husband Hubert Boutwell, and daughter Patty Sue Worthy.

Funeral services will be Sunday November 17th at Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel with visitation starting at 12:30 P.M. until the service at 2:00 P.M with Rev. Hugh Smith and Rev. Jeff Dixon officiating. Internment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
