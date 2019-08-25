|
|
Betty McAndrew
Jackson - Betty Boudreau McAndrew, age 92 of Jackson, Ms. went to be with her Lord on August 20th, 2019.
Betty was born in Washington, La. On September 28, 1926 to Izola and Frank Boudreau. She attended Hotel Dieu Nursing School in New Orleans, La.
Betty married John C. McAndrew Jr. in 1947 in Mobile, Al., and together they had 4 children, Margie McAndrew Jansen, Dr. John C. McAndrew III, Mary Beth McAndrew, and Catherine McAndrew McCreery. Betty enjoyed volunteering in many aspects of her church, St. Richards Catholic Church. As a trained nurse, she also volunteered in the ICU patient relations department at St. Dominic's Catholic Hospital. Betty was also the Mardi Gras Queen of the Knights of Revelry in Mobile, Al. in 1947. Betty is survived by her children, Dr. John C. McAndrew III and his wife Margaret, her daughter Catherine McAndrew McCreery and her husband Lee, her grandchildren, J. Earl McAndrew, Patrick McAndrew, Joseph McNamara, and Betty Ann McNamara. She is predeceased by her husband John C. McAndrew Jr. and her daughters, Margie McAndrew Jansen, and Mary Beth McAndrew.
Funeral services will be held at St. Richards Catholic Church 1242 Lynnwood Dr. Jackson, Ms. 39206 on Tuesday August 27th. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. followed by a formal mass. The burial will be held at Glenwood Memorial Park 840 Old Hwy. 49S. Richland, Ms. 39218.
Flowers will be well received at St. Richards Catholic Church 1242 Lynnwood Dr. Jackson, Ms. 39206, or donations in the memory of Betty McAndrew can be made to PAX Hospice 359 Towne Center Blvd. Ste 500 Ridgeland, Ms. 39157.
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the caregivers at Highland Home Nursing Home.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 25, 2019