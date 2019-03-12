Betty McCarty Burnett



Brandon, MS - Betty Burnett passed from this life into glory on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Brandon for over 50 years. She loved her Lord, her family, and her church. Her gifts were hospitality and teaching and she used them both well for the kingdom of God. She was also a registered dietician and taught many students as she served as Director of Dietetics at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.



Mrs. Burnett was married to the love of her life, the late Wayne A. Burnett, for over 60 years. She was affectionately known as Mamaw to her four grandchildren.



Mrs. Burnett was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, father, James O. McCarty, and mother, Corine S. McCarty.



She is survived by her sister, Linda Cannon (Lewis), brother, Marion McCarty (Faye) and children, Mike Burnett of New Orleans, LA, Jim Burnett (Kim) of Hattiesburg, MS, and Alisa Slattery (Mick) of Knoxville, TN. Grandchildren: Ryan Slattery, Brandon Burnett, Nathan Burnett, and Emily Davis (John). Great Grandchildren: Caroline, Eli, and Allie Burnett.



In lieu of flowers please donate to FBC Brandon Building Fund, 309 South College Street, Brandon, MS 39042.



