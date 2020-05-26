Betty Perkins Rasberry
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Perkins Rasberry

Canton - Betty Perkins Rasberry, 86, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at The Arbor in Ridgeland. Visitation for immediate family will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10:00 am - 10:45 am. Graveside services will be at Canton Cemetery at 11:00 am.

Betty was born on October 31,1933 to Willie Mae Perkins and Robert Roy Perkins at Carthage, MS. She was preceded in death by: husband, Douglas Rasberry; brothers, Clayborn Perkins, Robert Lee Perkins, Leonard Perkins, Hendrix Perkins, and Thurmon Perkins; and sister, Jewel Sanders. She is survived by: daughters, Kathy Diane Ware of Brookhaven, MS and Betty Davis of Kansas City, MO; brother, Billie Joe Perkins (Liz) of Carthage, MS; and sister, Eva Perkins Donner (Dal) of Clifton, TX.

She graduated from Carthage High School and entered St. Dominic's School of Nursing in Jackson, MS graduating in 1955. She maintained at St. Dominic's during her entire career and became the Head Nurse in the Cardiology Department. After her retirement she won a valiant battle with cancer.

Betty was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Canton and an active hostess, supporter and organizer of Daughters of American Revolution.

Two words describe Betty. Grace and Love.

In lieu of flowers please make memorials in Betty's name to: The Arbor, 600 S. Pear Orchard Rd., Ridgeland, MS 39157.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Breeland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Canton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved