Betty Perkins Rasberry
Canton - Betty Perkins Rasberry, 86, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at The Arbor in Ridgeland. Visitation for immediate family will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10:00 am - 10:45 am. Graveside services will be at Canton Cemetery at 11:00 am.
Betty was born on October 31,1933 to Willie Mae Perkins and Robert Roy Perkins at Carthage, MS. She was preceded in death by: husband, Douglas Rasberry; brothers, Clayborn Perkins, Robert Lee Perkins, Leonard Perkins, Hendrix Perkins, and Thurmon Perkins; and sister, Jewel Sanders. She is survived by: daughters, Kathy Diane Ware of Brookhaven, MS and Betty Davis of Kansas City, MO; brother, Billie Joe Perkins (Liz) of Carthage, MS; and sister, Eva Perkins Donner (Dal) of Clifton, TX.
She graduated from Carthage High School and entered St. Dominic's School of Nursing in Jackson, MS graduating in 1955. She maintained at St. Dominic's during her entire career and became the Head Nurse in the Cardiology Department. After her retirement she won a valiant battle with cancer.
Betty was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Canton and an active hostess, supporter and organizer of Daughters of American Revolution.
Two words describe Betty. Grace and Love.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials in Betty's name to: The Arbor, 600 S. Pear Orchard Rd., Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 26 to May 27, 2020.