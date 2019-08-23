|
Betty Rose Street Smith
Brandon - On August 20, 2019, Betty Rose Street Smith, a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 85.
Betty, born November 7, 1933, in Yazoo City, MS, was the last surviving child of Frank and Bama Street. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilson, her parents and brothers, Frank Street, Jr., Willard Street, Charles Allen Street, and five sisters, Delores Jones, Peggy Porter, Frances Jones, Donnis Street and Nell Martello.
Born and raised from humble beginnings, her family was enriched with a strong bond of love and powerful commitment to each other. She carried forward these values throughout her life.
She was always willing to make sacrifices to love and care for all of her children, grandchildren and extended family. This strength of character, deep-rooted by her unwavering faith in God, formed her unforgettable personality: witty, sweet, independent, and a loving nature.
We can be comforted to know that her family is whole again as she is now reunited with her Mother and siblings to rest in God's embrace.
She is survived by her Son, Larry Smith (Kay) of Paducah, KY. Grandchildren: Melissa Smith of North Augusta, SC, Loren Smith (Jennifer) of Paducah, KY, Misty Simmons (Titus) of Hattiesburg, MS. Great grandchildren: Meaghan Welch (Matthew), Jordan Stokely (Matthew) and Mason Simmons.
Daughter, Margaret Lever (James) of Terry, MS. Grandchildren: Jeffrey Lamar Lever (Daphne) of Gluckstadt, MS, Nichole Walker of Crystal Springs, MS and Lisa Strand (Ryan) of Castle Rock, CO. Great grandchildren: Madelyn Newman, Makynlie Walker, Samuel Strand, and Finnley Strand.
Daughter, Gloria Berry (Mike) of Gonzales, LA. Grandchildren: Jennifer Berry of Baton Rouge, LA and Kimberly Berry of Prairieville, LA.
Daughter, Vicki Brown (Dennis) of Clinton, MS. Grandchildren: Brittany Pickle (Philip) of Clinton, MS and Michael Brown (Brit) of Madison, MS. Great Grandchildren: Philip Pickle.
Daughter, Cheryl Truong (Tan) of Brandon, MS. Grandchildren, Nam Truong (Jessica), Nathan Truong (Rachel), Mai Truong (Byron Lowe), Evan Truong (Wenying), Dylan Truong, and Dayne Truong all of Brandon, MS. Great Grandchildren, Bryleigh Truong, Lucas Truong, Olivia Truong, Hayes Truong, and Liam Truong.
Her faithful canine companion, Butler.
Funeral Services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm with Memorial Service held at 12:00 pm. There will be no graveside service.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 23, 2019