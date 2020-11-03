1/
Betty Ruth Pope Stevens
1928 - 2020
Mrs. Betty Ruth Pope Stevens

Richton - Betty Pope Stevens

1928-2020

92, passed away October 29, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1928 in Richton to James William Pope and Ruby Bentley Pope. Betty graduated from All Saints Episcopal School, Vicksburg, MS and Stephens College, Columbia, MO. She was a member of the Richton United Methodist Church.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, Henry Nicholson Stevens and by her brother, James Robert Pope. She is survived by her children, Martha Stevens Huckins of Oxford, Nancy Stevens Purvis and her husband, Rusty of Flowood and James Henry Stevens of Jackson. Betty is also survived by her granddaughter, Amelia Kearns Huckins of Washington, DC.

A graveside service will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Richton on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Richton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 515, Richton, MS 39476, St. Jude Childrens's Research Hospital, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Pursuant to current CDC Guidelines, mask are recommended for those attending and everyone is encouraged to maintain a safe social distance.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
