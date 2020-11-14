Betty Sue Grantham WillardMadison - Betty Sue Willard, age 86, peacefully passed away on Friday morning November 13, 2020 in Jackson, MS. She was born on August 8, 1934 to George Austin Grantham and Mary Elma Knight Grantham in Winona, MS. Betty was married to Lloyd Benford Willard and they made their home in Natchez, MS for many years. After her beloved husband passed away she made her home in Jackson and Ridgeland, MS. She was a long time member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Madison, MS, and enjoyed fellowship and service projects with many friends in her Joy Sunday School class. Betty worked at UMMC for 17 years in housing administration. She was a very talented interior decorator, and creative in many different ways. She loved to travel to the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee, and enjoyed a dream trip to London, England in 2000. Her three grandsons lovingly called her Bebe, and she enjoyed them so much. She will be so missed, but we rejoice in her homecoming and look forward to seeing her again.Betty is survived by two daughters, Kim W. Moore (Marty), Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" Pevey (Jay); three grandsons, Jordan Lloyd Moore, Austin Kersh Moore, Carson Willard Pevey, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Benford Willard; mother, Mary Elma Knight Grantham; father, George Austin Grantham; sister; Dorothy G. Nutt.Visitation will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison, Mississippi from 10:00 am until 11:00 am followed by a funeral service celebrating her life at 11:00 am. Graveside services will follow in Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland, Mississippi.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Missions at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Madison, MS.