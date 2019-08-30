Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Clarkson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Weems Clarkson


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Weems Clarkson Obituary
Betty Weems Clarkson

Jackson - Betty Weems Clarkson, age 93, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born in Clifton, Mississippi, on February 1, 1926 to Esther Lewis and Robert Samuel Weems.

She graduated from Millsaps College and received a Master's Degree from Mississippi College. She taught school at Jackson Academy for six years and later in Jackson Public Schools for 31 years. Twenty- six of these years were spent teaching fourth grade at Casey Elementary School. During one of her years at Casey, she was awarded Teacher of the Year. She was a member of Galloway United Methodist Church, the Ben Fatheree Sunday School Class, and a volunteer for Grace Place at Galloway.

She loved teaching and adored her students. She enjoyed travelling, eating out, going to New Orleans Saints games, and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, N E Clarkson, Jr.; her brother William S. (Billy) Weems; and sister-in-law, Miriam Weems. Survivors include her daughters, Jean Elizabeth Clarkson and Nancy Clarkson (Robert Cochran), her brothers Bob Weems (Janis) and Tommy Weems (Susan), four nieces, a nephew, and many great nieces and nephews.

A family graveside service will be held at Carr Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Galloway United Methodist Church, 305 North Congress Street, Jackson, MS 39201; Carr Church, 15525 Highway 501, Forest MS 39074; or to a .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now