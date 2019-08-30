|
Betty Weems Clarkson
Jackson - Betty Weems Clarkson, age 93, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born in Clifton, Mississippi, on February 1, 1926 to Esther Lewis and Robert Samuel Weems.
She graduated from Millsaps College and received a Master's Degree from Mississippi College. She taught school at Jackson Academy for six years and later in Jackson Public Schools for 31 years. Twenty- six of these years were spent teaching fourth grade at Casey Elementary School. During one of her years at Casey, she was awarded Teacher of the Year. She was a member of Galloway United Methodist Church, the Ben Fatheree Sunday School Class, and a volunteer for Grace Place at Galloway.
She loved teaching and adored her students. She enjoyed travelling, eating out, going to New Orleans Saints games, and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, N E Clarkson, Jr.; her brother William S. (Billy) Weems; and sister-in-law, Miriam Weems. Survivors include her daughters, Jean Elizabeth Clarkson and Nancy Clarkson (Robert Cochran), her brothers Bob Weems (Janis) and Tommy Weems (Susan), four nieces, a nephew, and many great nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will be held at Carr Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Galloway United Methodist Church, 305 North Congress Street, Jackson, MS 39201; Carr Church, 15525 Highway 501, Forest MS 39074; or to a .
