|
|
Betty Williams Farr Kruger
Flowood - Services will be held at 11 a.m. June 14, 2019, at Prentiss Presbyterian Church for Betty Williams Farr Kruger, 83, who died June 7, 2019, at The Blake at Flowood.
Dr. C. Baxter Kruger and Dr. F.W. Tripp will officiate.
Saulters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in the Prentiss Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Stephen Paul Kruger, Jr., Edward Andrew Kruger, Peter Glenn Kruger, Philip Wade Kruger, James Edward Baxter Kruger and Robert Wilson Kruger.
Mrs. Kruger was born in Prentiss on November 13, 1935, to Thelma Williams Farr and Paul Hollis Farr, Sr.
She was a 1952 graduate of Prentiss High School where she was elected Football Queen, Most Beautiful and Best Personality, and served as a cheerleader and majorette.
She attended Belhaven College, where she was a member of the Sock and Buskin Theater Company before transferring to Mississippi Southern College, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Alpha Psi Omega dramatic fraternity and was a Kappa Sigma Bathing Beauty and Southern Belle.
While at Mississippi Southern, she met Donald Glenn Kruger, who would become her husband of 63 years.
During this time, she served as Prentiss' Miss Hospitality in the State pageant and had a role in the movie Jessie James' Women filmed in Silver Creek.
Mrs. Kruger attended the University of Mississippi and was President of the Legal Law Wives while her husband was in law school there. While in Oxford, she was featured in television and radio commercials and continued her education in speech therapy.
Mrs. Kruger served as the National Committee Woman for the Young Democrats and was featured in Time Magazine with President Kennedy after he made a trip to Jackson to speak to the Mississippi Young Democrats.
She completed her education at the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in speech communication and therapy and worked at the Crippled Children's Clinic in Laurel. While there, she helped set up a clinic at Charity Hospital, before the family moved home to Prentiss.
For over a decade, she worked to improve the speech of countless children in Brookhaven and Lincoln County at Mamie Martin and Brookhaven Elementary Schools.
Mrs. Kruger was an active member of Prentiss Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School and Bible School.
As a den mother, she received the district Pine Burr award for outstanding service and was recognized by the National Court of Honor of the Boy Scouts of America with the Silver Fawn Award.
She was the chairman of the Jefferson Davis County Heart Fund and received a Mississippi Heart Association bronze service recognition medallion for her outstanding leadership.
Mrs. Kruger served as President of the Prentiss Christian School PTA and on the boards of Prentiss Main Street and For the Love of Prentiss.
She was an avid gourmet cook and enjoyed reading widely.
Mrs. Kruger is survived by three sons; Stephen Paul Kruger (Phoebe) of Jackson, Charles Baxter Kruger (Beth) of Brandon, and Stuart Glenn Kruger of Ridgeland; one daughter, Holley Kruger Cochran of Prentiss, 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one brother, Paul Hollis Farr, Jr. (Carolyn).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Glenn Kruger; parents Thelma Williams Farr Baxter, Paul Hollis Farr, Sr., and James Edward Baxter; and granddaughter Caroline Williams Kruger.
Donations may be made to Perichoresis, P.O. Box 98157, Jackson, MS 39298.
The family expresses appreciation to the staff at The Blake at Flowood and to Grace Smith, Lora Price, Jessica Funchess and Dianna Williams for their service and dedication to our mother.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 13, 2019