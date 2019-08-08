|
Betty Woods Bowen
Duck Hill - Mrs. Betty Jane Woods Bowen, 82, of Duck Hill, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Dominic/Jackson Memorial Hospital in Jackson. She was born January 23, 1937 in Duck Hill to Alf and Agnes Hayward Woods. She was an active member of Duck Hill Baptist Church and retired after working for over 40 years at the Duck Hill Bank.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Duck Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Buchanan officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery near Duck Hill. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday evening at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service and one hour prior to the service Friday at Duck Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Cindy Branch(Mo) of Madison; one sister, Patsy Woods Windham of Duck Hill; three brothers, Jimmy C. Woods, Alf Woods, Jr. and Billy E. Woods, all of Duck Hill; two grandchildren, Kellye Donnell(David) and Phillip Branch(Blair), both of Madison; six great-grandchildren, Clay, Chase, Mackenzie, Cohen, Finley and Ryan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James Allen Bowen.
Pallbearers will be Clay Dean, Wade Dean, Shed Hunger, Andrew LeFlore, Mitch LeFlore and Louis Ray.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 8, 2019