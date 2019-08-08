Services
MCKIBBEN & GUINN FUNERAL SERVICE - Grenada
4817 Commerce St.
Grenada, MS 38901
(662) 307-2694
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MCKIBBEN & GUINN FUNERAL SERVICE - Grenada
4817 Commerce St.
Grenada, MS 38901
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Duck Hill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Duck Hill Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Woods Bowen


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Woods Bowen Obituary
Betty Woods Bowen

Duck Hill - Mrs. Betty Jane Woods Bowen, 82, of Duck Hill, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Dominic/Jackson Memorial Hospital in Jackson. She was born January 23, 1937 in Duck Hill to Alf and Agnes Hayward Woods. She was an active member of Duck Hill Baptist Church and retired after working for over 40 years at the Duck Hill Bank.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Duck Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Buchanan officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery near Duck Hill. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday evening at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service and one hour prior to the service Friday at Duck Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Cindy Branch(Mo) of Madison; one sister, Patsy Woods Windham of Duck Hill; three brothers, Jimmy C. Woods, Alf Woods, Jr. and Billy E. Woods, all of Duck Hill; two grandchildren, Kellye Donnell(David) and Phillip Branch(Blair), both of Madison; six great-grandchildren, Clay, Chase, Mackenzie, Cohen, Finley and Ryan; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James Allen Bowen.

Pallbearers will be Clay Dean, Wade Dean, Shed Hunger, Andrew LeFlore, Mitch LeFlore and Louis Ray.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MCKIBBEN & GUINN FUNERAL SERVICE - Grenada
Download Now