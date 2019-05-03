|
Bettye Jean Broome Norris
Pearland, TX - Bettye Jean Broome Norris was born November 28, 1933 the first child of Ethel Elizabeth Crawford and Hugh Thomas Broome in Sharon, Mississippi.
Bettye was a Navy wife for 30 years, a mother, pharmacist assistant, homemaker and caretaker. She had a love for animals and would have collected every stray if she had the room. She loved reading and researching her family's history.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years John Marshall Norris, her son John Thomas Norris, her brother Thomas Stanley Broome and his wife Shirley Langford Broome and her parents.
She is survived by four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren Joshua Norris (Amanda & GGC Jackson & Ainsley), Jessica Norris Free (Tony & GGC Jamie, Johnny & Tommy), Jason Norris (GGC Jacob & Cody) and Autumn Patton Thomas (Jeff & GGC Hali); one sister Virginia Mae Broome White (Sam) and one daughter Susan Patton (Doug) and several nieces, nephews, brother and sister-in-law's.
Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:30 PM with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Tunnel2Towers.org or St. Jude in her memory.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 3, 2019