Bettye Presson Bingham



Wynndale/Terry - Bettye Presson Bingham passed from this world to heaven Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., September 7, 2020, at Lakewood on Clinton Blvd. with the service following at 2:00. Masks and social distancing will be observed.



Bettye was born Sept 22, 1928 in Jackson, MS to Norman Ivan Presson and Laura Brown Presson. She attended Forest Hill High School where she met Charles Elliott Bingham, Sr., the love of her life. Shortly before her marriage to Charles, she began working for the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board. When co-workers realized that Bettye was a talented artist, she was asked to design conference posters, programs, logos etc. to support different department ministries. She went back to school after raising her family and completed a degree in Art Education from Belhaven and Mississippi College. Bettye continued to work as a ministry assistant and retired after 30 years at the MBCB.



Survivors include children: Laura Prevost and husband David, Melany Fortenberry and husband Shane, Chuck Bingham and wife Pam Kinsley Bingham. Grandchildren: Mandy Martin, Chance Fortenberry, Anna Whittington, Chad Fortenberry, Aimee Sanford, Chatelaine Macks, Elliott Bingham III, Caitlin Childs, Jesse Dear and 15 great-grandchildren.









