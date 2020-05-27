Bettye Williams Duckworth
Jackson - Bettye Margaret Williams Duckworth, 68, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Saturday, May 30 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with a funeral service to follow in the chapel.
Bettye was born on June 15, 1951 to the late Joseph T. and Bettie Ophelia Campbell Williams. She retired from MS State Hospital in 2011 as an Administrative Assistant.
She is survived by her husband, Lindsey Duckworth; step-children, Andrew Lindsey Duckworth (Jenèe), Carissa Erin Duckworth Ray, and Joel Keith Duckworth; grandchildren, Drew Duckworth, Cate Duckworth, Logan Ray and Brooke Ray.
