Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Brandon, MS - Beulah Mae Arnold passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Beulah was 92 years old and was born on February 6, 1927 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Henry Clarel Greenwood & Cora Pearl Greenwood. She met Ernest Arnold in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and they where married in the Temple in 1983. Beulah, lovingly called Aunt Boo by her nieces and nephews, was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Ernest Arnold, as well as her brother, Ora Greenwood, and sisters, Waneita Lakin and Marcella Rightmyer. She is survived by five nieces, Darlene Grein, Donna King, Karen McQueary, Judith Williams, and Donna Rivera.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 17, 2019
