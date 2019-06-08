Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Beverly Ann Killen


Beverly Ann Killen

Canton - Beverly Ann Killen, 63, died Thursday, June 6, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 pm at Breeland Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at the funeral home chapel at 1:30 pm Sunday with burial in the Canton Cemetery.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Pansy and Willie Morris Dean and brothers, Jackie, Jeffrey, and James Dean.

Survivors include: daughter, Amber Moudy of Canton; brothers, Johnny Dean and Justin Dean both of Canton; sister, Debra Norris of Mayersville; granddaughters, Mackenzie, Miranda, and Madelyn Moudy; and her beloved Maggie.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 8, 2019
