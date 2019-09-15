Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Madison United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Madison United Methodist Church
Beverly Barrett Williams


1936 - 2019
Beverly Barrett Williams Obituary
Beverly Barrett Williams

Ridgeland - Beverly Barrett Williams, 83, passed away Tuesday September 10, 2019 at The Blake in Elgin, SC. Funeral services will be 10:00am Monday September 16, 2019 at Madison United Methodist Church preceded by visitation from 9 am until service time. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Cemetery.

Beverly is survived by her sons, R. Andrew Williams and James Vaughn Williams; brother, Robert A. Barrett (Claire); and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Timber Creek Camp, or the . For more information go to: www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 15, 2019
