Beverly Nordin
Sevierville - Beverly Fedrick Nordin "Gigi", age 69, passed away on July 10, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born March 22, 1951 in Philadelphia, Mississippi to John and Dorothy Fedrick. She eloped and married her longtime friend and love, James "Larry" Nordin, in April of 1969. Beverly loved to serve and love on people. She was a faithful servant for her Lord and Savior and was a longtime member of Country Woods Baptist Church in Byram, MS. Beverly was extremely devoted to her teaching career. She spent 25 plus years loving and growing the kids in the Jackson Public School District. She also enjoyed gardening and spending time with all her family, including her children and her grands. She always enjoyed helping others. For many years after Beverly retired from teaching in JPS, she enjoyed a second career selling Real Estate. To her, Real Estate was so much more than just selling a home. She poured herself into each and every client, as they were her own family. She never met a stranger, and went above and beyond to serve others. Real Estate suited her servant heart, once she left the classroom. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Beverly is survived by her husband, James "Larry" Nordin; sister, Sue Sykes; late brother, William Fedrick; her three children and their spouses, John and Benay Holmes, Heath and Christa Grice, and Chris and Olivia Nordin; grandchildren, Debra Smith (Donovan), Shelby (Austin) McGinnis, Hunter (Haley) Worrell, Ian Holmes, Sarah Kate Grice, Sadie Klaire Grice, Riley Grace Nordin, Ellie Ruth Nordin and Halle Jean Nordin, as well as 4 great grands. She loved and adored each and every part of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. Funeral service 10 AM Tuesday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Pastor Chris Kendall officiating. Interment will follow in Atchley's Seymour Memory Gardens. While there will be no receiving line, friends may come to pay their respects 4-5 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com