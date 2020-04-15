|
Bill Bailey
Lena - Mr. Bill Bailey age 91, passed away Wednesday April 15th 2020 at The Arbor in Ridgeland, MS. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Lena Cemetery. Mr. Bailey had lived in Lena, MS for the past 27 years after moving from Jackson, MS. He was a member of Lena Baptist Church. Mr. Bailey served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He then began his law enforcement career with the City of Jackson Police Department from 1957-1968. He was the 1st officer to receive a German shepherd with the police department. In 1968 he began a new career with the State of Mississippi ABC division as a field agent and retired as the State Director in 1984. He loved retirement and traveling with his wife and loved cattle farming and camping in his younger years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Annie Bailey; 2 grandsons, Zach Bailey and Ben Phillips; two brothers, Howard and C.T. Bailey; one sister, Dot Walker. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bernice Bailey of Lena, MS; three sons, Ron Bailey ( Terri) of Madison, MS, Dwight Bailey ( Lana) of Brandon, MS, Dwayne Bailey (Susan) of Madison, MS; daughter, Denise Phillips (Paxton) of Jackson, MS; two sisters, Joy Legg and Nan Russell; one brother, Jim Bailey; five grandchildren, Jessica Shive, Ross Bailey, Christy Sandige, Julie Whitfield and Melissa Runnels. You may leave an online condolence or light a memory candle by visiting our website at www.wolffuneralservices.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020