Bill Joe Wells
Brandon - Bill Joe Wells, 90, of Brandon passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Bill was born in Mammoth Springs, Arkansas on March 15, 1929 to Ruby Jane and Paul Russell Wells. He had a younger sister, Betty Lou. He was a graduate of Kirkman Vocational High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee and went on to attend the University of Kentucky studying electrical engineering. Bill served in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954 and was stationed aboard the USS Palau during the Korean War.
Bill married Mary Amelia Adams in 1954 in Paducah, Kentucky. He was hired to work for the Federal Aviation Administration as a relief technician and the couple moved as he was needed before eventually settling in Nashville, where daughter, Billie, was born. In 1964 the family moved to Pearl where Bill began a long career at the Jackson Municipal Airport. He retired from the FAA in 1989 after 36 years of service.
Bill was a Deacon at Paul Truitt Memorial Baptist Church and was the sound engineer there for many years. He had a deep appreciation for music and played guitar with the Rankin Ramblers. He was a golfer who scored a "Hole in One" not once, but twice, a bowler, a motorcyclist, and a college basketball fan. Bill is survived by his wife, Mary, daughter, Billie Stanga, son in law, Blaine Stanga and his two granddaughters, Bridget Leigh Stanga, of New Orleans and Abigail Laine Stanga, of St. Petersburg, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at Liberty Baptist Church in Flowood on Saturday, June 1, at 10 am. Visitation with the family begins at 9am.
Memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to the music program at Liberty Baptist Church. The family wishes to thank Bill's loving caregivers, Abby White and La Mary Lindsey as well as the kind staff of Kindred Hospice.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 31, 2019