Bill Johnston



09/17/1943 - 09/14/2020



Bill Johnston would like to let all interested parties know that his work here is done! He has truly enjoyed his time here since his arrival on September 17, 1943, but he has received an offer from above that can't be refused. This offer comes with a huge sign on bonus, reunion of family and friends he hasn't seen in quite a while, and 100% job security. He will be joining his parents Walter Jack and Mary Evan Johnston, his sister Marie Wright (Thomas) and brothers Bryant and W.J. Johnston.



While visiting here on earth, Bill enjoyed playing football for Carthage High School where he was named a star player and earned a full scholarship to play for East Central Community College and then acquired a degree in Education from Mississippi State University. By the way, Bill has already checked with the good Lord who assured him that maroon and white attire is perfectly acceptable and an occasional ringing of the cowbell is allowed in heaven. So, he can truly be a Bulldog forever!!!



Bill's work adventures included teaching and coaching at Edinburg High School where he was honored to have the annual dedicated to him. He was also an avid farmer and was named Farmer of the Year by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. For twenty-three years, he managed the Leake County Co-op and served on the Board of Directors for both the Leake County Co-op and Farm Bureau.



His love of the land and of people gave Bill the desire to grow beautiful fields of sunflowers that he and his grandchildren delighted in delivering to nursing homes, hospitals, businesses and friends in hopes of brightening their day. He thrived on making others smile!



Those who knew Bill well were aware that his sense of humor was one of his greatest assets and he truly had a "talent" for making others laugh when he shared his funny stories and jokes. His desire to share his joy and laughter with others ranked second only to the love and delight he had for his family whom he considered to be his greatest earthly treasures: his wife of 55 years Dianne Edwards Johnston; his sons Ty (Tess), Jason (Stephanie) and Tip Johnston; his beloved grandchildren Kaitlyn, William, Mary Grace, Addison, Ramzy Beth and Jack Johnston; his brother-in-law Bill Edwards (Susan); his sister-in-law Carolyn Johnston and a host of nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers are Jason Stewart, Chris Stewart, Bo Bell, Brandon Federick, Tim Leitaker, Derrick Harkins, Brad Ogletree, and Owen Pope. Honorary Pallbearers are Joe Sanders, Paul Wright, Gene Gannan, Jimmy Ezelle and Mike Ellis.



Visitation is 9:30 am to 11:00 am Wednesday, September 16th at Wilcox Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11:00 am in the Wilcox Chapel with interment in Harris Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to French Camp Academy or Batson Children's Hospital.



A perfect scripture for the life Bill lived is II Timothy 4:7, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith." His final words of wisdom are quite simple: "Live, Laugh, Love!!!"









