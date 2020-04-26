|
|
Bill Keen Phillips
Brandon - Bill Phillips, age 94, of Brandon, MS, formerly of Jackson, MS, went home to be with the Lord he loved and served on Saturday April 25, 2020, in Brandon, MS
Bill was born in Braxton, MS on September 23, 1935, to Gus and Evie Phillips.
Bill served in the United States Army where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Germany from 1944-1945. He became ill while there and was hospitalized for three months.
Bill married the love of his life Jewel Nichols Phillips. They were married for 65 years before she passed away 12 years ago.
Bill owned and operated TV and Appliance for many years. He retired at the age of 55. Bill and Jewel traveled all over the United States and other countries. They loved traveling in their motor home to Branson, MO.
Bill loved his Lord and served for over 65 years at Alta Woods Baptist Church. He was a teacher, Deacon, and a faithful servant. For many years he served at the MS State Veterans Home in Jackson every Thursday.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jewel and his sister, Mildred Amason. Bill is survived by his loving son, Billy, (Sue) of Brandon, MS, and his daughter, Alice (Michael) of Destrehan, LA and one brother, A. G. Phillips of Braxton, MS; six grandchildren, Kevin Phillips, Andy Phillips (Jessica), and Justin Phillips (Danielle), Matthew Glore (Samantha), Philip Glore (Michelle) and Anna Keller (Brad) all of LA and 12 great grandchildren.
A family graveside service will be at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alta Woods Baptist Church or Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020