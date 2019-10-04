|
|
Bill M. Taylor
Flora - Bill M. Taylor, of Flora, MS, passed away from complications stemming from heart failure on October 2nd, 2019. Pop Pop, as he was known by his friends and family, was born in Spur, Texas on December 21st, ,1928 and spent much of his childhood in Oswego, Kansas. The third son to Eugene and Martha Taylor, he had two younger brothers and a sister. Bill is preceded in death by both parents, two brothers, his sister, and his wife.
Bill married Peggy Martin Taylor in 1954 and stayed that way until her death in 2004. They are survived by two sons Terry (Susan) and Bobby (Jayne) Taylor. Pop Pop and Mumsie had five grandchildren who they adored, and Pop Pop never missed an opportunity to talk about Wade (Mary Francis), Russ (Devin), Trent (Kim), Cara (Josh), or Kelsey (Todd). Pop Pop is also survived by six great grand-children, Jude, Mabry, Gracelyn, and Caroline Taylor, Finley Stevens and Maggie James Wilbourn.
Bill was a decorated veteran of both World War 2 and the Korean War and then worked as an auditor with the Rural Electrical Association for 46 years. A dependable and hard-working man, Bill was as honest and genuine of a person as anyone could ask for. Pop Pop was a good man and the foundation of his family. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed by all.
Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Gluckstadt on Friday October 4th, visitation from 9-11 a.m. with the funeral mass beginning directly after the visitation.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 127 Church Rd, Madison, MS 39110, Holy Savior Catholic Church, 714 Lindale St, Clinton, MS 39056 or USO, PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20090-6860
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 4, 2019