Bill PhillipsStarkville - William Harrison Phillips, a most treasured family member and friend, died on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Carrington Nursing Center in Starkville, MS. William, known as Bill to his many friends and family, was born on April 16, 1937 in Kirkman, Grenada County, Mississippi. He was the third of five children born to Paul Travis and Ada Mae McCormick Phillips.Bill graduated in 1955 from John Rundle High School in Grenada. He made many life-long friends when he attended Holmes Community College. He continued his education at Mississippi State University were he graduated in 1960 with a BS degree in Animal Science. Upon graduation, Bill went to work with the Mississippi State Extension Service. He was able to continue his childhood passion for the 4-H Club as a 4-H Club agent in Quitman, Tallahatchie, and Tunica counties. His enjoyment working with the 4-H Club youth and livestock continued many years past his employment.He frequently regaled his experiences in the US Army's Dixie Division. Those eight years of service shaped many of his later habits. He was still proudly demonstrating his shoe polishing skills and back-sink dish washing talent in 2019.In 1966, Bill went to work with the Mississippi Farm Bureau Companies as a self-employed agent with the life company. He was responsible for the insurance needs of countless families in several counties including Carroll and Grenada. He continued his work with Farm Bureau as the agency manager of Grenada County for 42 years. During this time, he became friends with a vast population of people that all lovingly referred to him as "Mr. Bill." He lived the majority of his life in Grenada County and knew several generations of nearly all families in the area.He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Travis and Ada Mae McCormick Phillips; his brother, Travis Denton Phillips; his sister, Evelyn Lillian Phillips Gray; his brother, James Paul Phillips; and infant daughter, Janet Leigh Phillips.Bill is survived by his loving, devoted wife Dorothy Sue Hartley Phillips. Their love story lasted almost 60 years; 59 years and 9 months. His love for Dorothy was demonstrated daily and in so many ways. His love was recently demonstrated in the purchase of a companion for Dorothy after he was gone. He didn't want Dorothy to be alone so they brought Lili, a French Bulldog, into their lives, one year ago. He is survived by his youngest sister, Betty Sue Phillips Sims (Charles) of New Albany, MS, by his children, son Michael Harrison Phillips (Lisa) of Colorado, and daughter Deborah Kay Phillips Goodwin (Barry) of North Carolina. He was extremely proud of his five grandchildren; Remmington Phillips (Katie) of Kansas, Hannah Goodwin McLean (Tom) of California, Matthew Phillips of Colorado, Michael Lauren Phillips of New Mexico, and Bryce William Goodwin of Washington, DC. Bill is also survived by numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends. Papaw and Uncle Bill was a family favorite and enriched every occasion with his humor and wisdom.Bill had many passions in his life in addition to his family. First and foremost, he was a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a deacon at Enon Baptist Church and First Baptist Church, both of Grenada. He was faithful in providing for the needs of his friends and church. He would frequently be found cutting the grass at his houses of worship. In 2015, Bill and Dorothy moved to Starkville, Mississippi and joined First Baptist Church in Starkville. Due to his declining health, he wasn't as physically active at FBC of Starkville as he wanted to be, but was always engaged in worship and prayer.At the time of their move, Bill was looking forward to living closer to one of his favorite past times, Mississippi State University athletics and family. Bill bled Maroon and loved all things to do with the MSU Bulldogs! He was the ultimate Super Dawg, supporting his alma mater in every way possible. Cow bells were ringing in heaven when Bill was called home.William Harrison Phillips was a busy, active person. He had a great love for gardening, animals, growing vegetables, daylilies, blueberries, and delivering food to his many friends. He enjoyed driving his tractor, riding his four-wheelers, walking in his woods, and sitting on the porch in a rocking chair looking at his lake. Over the past months, he has expressed his desire to go to his heavenly home where he can once again be a mobile person in a new body. His heavenly father listened to his prayers and took him home.The funeral will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Grenada, MS. A visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until service time Friday at the church. Pastors Jim Nunnelee and Clifton Curtis will officiate. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Park.Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Children's Building Fund or the Gideons International Foundation.