Clinton - Dr. Bill Russell Baker came to the end of his earthly journey on November 9, 2020. Dr. Baker was born in a farm house at Shady Grove in Pontotoc County, MS. He is the son of William Joseph and Maudye Russell Baker who preceded him in death.



After graduation from high school Dr. Baker continued to pursue his education earning the BS and PhD from Mississippi State University; BD from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary; and the MA from the University of Mississippi.



While studying at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Dr. Baker worked as a country/gospel disc jockey and newscaster for WWEZ radio in New Orleans.



Dr. Baker was ordained to the ministry by the First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. He served as pastor of Cairo Baptist Church in Pontotoc County; Youth Director of First Baptist Church in Columbia, MS, Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church in Gulfport, MS, Pastor Mantee Baptist Church in Mantee, MS; Pastor First Baptist Church in Calhoun City and Pastor of the First Baptist Church in Clinton, MS for 23 years.



Following his tenure in Clinton, Dr. Baker joined the faculty of William Carey University and later taught adjunct classes for Mississippi College in Clinton.



Dr. Baker served on the Executive Committee of the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board; the Mississippi Baptist Foundation where he was president of that board for ten years; Moderator of Hinds-Madison Association; and preached the state convention sermon.



Dr. Baker was inducted in Phi Kappa Phi, Honorary Scholastic Society and Omicron Delta Kappa, National Leadership Honor Society.



Dr. Baker is the author of Catch the Vision, The Life of Henry L. Whitfield of Mississippi, published by the University Press of Mississippi



Dr. Baker enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. Golf was his hobby.



He is survived by His wife of 58 years, Madeline Jill Applewhite of Columbia, MS. He took pride in his wife Jill who was the drum majorette at Ole Miss, the first Carrier Scholarship and a member of Phi Kappa Phi.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 9:30 am until the 11:00 am service at First Baptist Church Clinton, MS.



In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to First Baptist Church of Clinton.









