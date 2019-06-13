|
|
Billie Davis Thomas
Union - Services for Mr. Billie Davis Thomas will be held 2 pm, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Erin Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Vincent will officiate.
Visitation will be held 12 pm - 2 pm, Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Thomas, 86, of Decatur, died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at JG Alexander Nursing Home.
Survivors: Loving wife of 66 years: Bessie French Thomas of Decatur, 1 Daughter: Janet Terrell and husband Bruce of Union, 1 Son: Ralph Thomas and wife Marianne of Decatur, 5 Grandchildren: Brian Terrell, Aaron Terrell, Todd Terrell and wife Kayla, Kristen Weaver and husband Ryan, Brandon Thomas and wife Melanie, 7 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Sister: Jean David of Ocean Springs. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by one son, Michael Thomas; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Paul D. Thomas and two brothers, Jerry Thomas and Cecil Thomas.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 13, 2019