Services
Milling Funeral Home of Union - Union
23477 Hwy 15 P.O. Box 119
Union, MS 39365
(601) 774-5779
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Milling Funeral Home of Union - Union
23477 Hwy 15 P.O. Box 119
Union, MS 39365
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Milling Funeral Home of Union - Union
23477 Hwy 15 P.O. Box 119
Union, MS 39365
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Erin Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Davis Thomas


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billie Davis Thomas Obituary
Billie Davis Thomas

Union - Services for Mr. Billie Davis Thomas will be held 2 pm, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Erin Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Vincent will officiate.

Visitation will be held 12 pm - 2 pm, Friday at the funeral home.

Mr. Thomas, 86, of Decatur, died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at JG Alexander Nursing Home.

Survivors: Loving wife of 66 years: Bessie French Thomas of Decatur, 1 Daughter: Janet Terrell and husband Bruce of Union, 1 Son: Ralph Thomas and wife Marianne of Decatur, 5 Grandchildren: Brian Terrell, Aaron Terrell, Todd Terrell and wife Kayla, Kristen Weaver and husband Ryan, Brandon Thomas and wife Melanie, 7 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Sister: Jean David of Ocean Springs. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by one son, Michael Thomas; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Paul D. Thomas and two brothers, Jerry Thomas and Cecil Thomas.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now