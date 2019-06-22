|
|
Billy Bishop
Madison - Billy Marion Bishop, 80, of Madison, MS passed away on June 21, 2019.
Billy was born in Jackson, MS on August 16, 1938 to Jaxie and Robert Marion Bishop. He attended high school in Hazlehurst, MS and went on to receive his doctorate from the University of Mississippi.
Billy married Faira Lee and they spent a wonderful 54 years together. He worked as Director of Student Services and Records at University of Mississippi Medical Center as a school administrator and enjoyed travelling, social activities, and church activities. Billy was also a proud member of various service organizations.
Billy is survived by his loving wife, Faira Bishop and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Madison, with a visitation prior to beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 22, 2019