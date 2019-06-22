Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Madison
Madison, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Madison, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Bishop


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Bishop Obituary
Billy Bishop

Madison - Billy Marion Bishop, 80, of Madison, MS passed away on June 21, 2019.

Billy was born in Jackson, MS on August 16, 1938 to Jaxie and Robert Marion Bishop. He attended high school in Hazlehurst, MS and went on to receive his doctorate from the University of Mississippi.

Billy married Faira Lee and they spent a wonderful 54 years together. He worked as Director of Student Services and Records at University of Mississippi Medical Center as a school administrator and enjoyed travelling, social activities, and church activities. Billy was also a proud member of various service organizations.

Billy is survived by his loving wife, Faira Bishop and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Madison, with a visitation prior to beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now